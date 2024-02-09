Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Boosted by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,424 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 12.8% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $31,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,170,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 572,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,071. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

