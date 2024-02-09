Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.89

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 160611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after buying an additional 823,922 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.