Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.89

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 160611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after buying an additional 823,922 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
