Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 234.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,498 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.36% of Dollar General worth $84,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE DG traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $134.33. The company had a trading volume of 228,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $233.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day moving average of $131.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

