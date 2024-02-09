Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,882,000 after buying an additional 132,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after buying an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $140.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.