Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.640-1.700 EPS.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.0 %

DEI opened at $13.76 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.