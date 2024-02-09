Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dover by 193.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $55,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $160.11 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $162.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.46.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.