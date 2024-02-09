Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

DOCS opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. Doximity has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,620,000 after buying an additional 5,235,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,599,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,504,000 after buying an additional 2,210,439 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after buying an additional 1,444,979 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

