Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $28.24

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.24, but opened at $24.97. Doximity shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 2,703,270 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Doximity Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 96.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 81.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 559.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 50.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,599,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,504,000 after buying an additional 2,210,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 83.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after buying an additional 1,444,979 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

