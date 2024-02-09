DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $6.54-6.83 EPS.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,556. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after acquiring an additional 527,592 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.