DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,036 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of DuPont de Nemours worth $204,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

