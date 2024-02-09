DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

DD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.11.

DD opened at $67.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

