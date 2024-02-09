East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Tobam bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $68.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

