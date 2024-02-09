Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Eaton worth $73,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,595,000 after acquiring an additional 495,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,299,000 after acquiring an additional 179,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.09. The company had a trading volume of 309,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,859. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $276.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.78. The stock has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

