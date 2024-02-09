eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,442 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

