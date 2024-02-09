Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Ecolab worth $29,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %

Ecolab Increases Dividend

NYSE ECL traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $201.88. 215,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,185. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

