Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Ecolab worth $42,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $202.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $203.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.06.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

