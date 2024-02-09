Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.620-0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.800 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.38.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $85.29. 446,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,358. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,339 shares of company stock worth $10,324,578 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

