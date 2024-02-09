Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,569 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $446,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at $626,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,159 shares of company stock worth $3,043,429 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.38. 957,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

