Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Hits New 1-Year High at $502.14

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $502.14 and last traded at $501.25, with a volume of 234118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $493.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $478.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

