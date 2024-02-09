Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Embecta updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.150 EPS.

Embecta Trading Down 10.0 %

EMBC stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,999. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. Embecta has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Embecta’s payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Embecta by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Embecta by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,235,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

