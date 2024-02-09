Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.23-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.450 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.17.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,932. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.05. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

