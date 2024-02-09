Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.65

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 199063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,178,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,286,000 after acquiring an additional 731,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,914,000 after acquiring an additional 724,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,295,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

