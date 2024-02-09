Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Raised to C$12.00 at ATB Capital

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on Enerflex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.66.

TSE:EFX opened at C$7.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.04. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$11.03. The firm has a market cap of C$869.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$778.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$767.37 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.5928509 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

