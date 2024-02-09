Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 940.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,490 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.08% of Energy Fuels worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,730,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 561,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,379,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,287,000 after buying an additional 548,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after buying an additional 37,269 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,136,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 773,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,129,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.98 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,900.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,900.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

