EnerSys (ENS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 29th

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
EnerSys has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnerSys to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.
EnerSys Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in EnerSys by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. William Blair cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENS
About EnerSys
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EnerSys
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.