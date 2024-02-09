EnerSys (ENS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 29th

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

EnerSys has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnerSys to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

EnerSys Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in EnerSys by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. William Blair cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

