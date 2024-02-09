EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESMT. Citigroup cut shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised EngageSmart from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair downgraded EngageSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 153.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.31. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,130.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,370.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,130.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $868,360. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in EngageSmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EngageSmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in EngageSmart by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in EngageSmart by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in EngageSmart by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

