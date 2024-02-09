Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.06

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $127.06 and last traded at $126.74, with a volume of 138354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.75.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,316 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3,490.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 9,839.3% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after buying an additional 694,554 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

