Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 9th (AGCO, ALB, AXS, BBD, BHE, CACC, CIZN, CX, EG, ENS)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 9th:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $175.00.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $402.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $484.00.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $156.00 price target on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has $17.50 target price on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $415.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $430.00.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $83.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

