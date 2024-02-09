Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 9th (AGCO, ALB, AXS, BBD, BHE, CACC, CIZN, CX, EG, ENS)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 9th:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $175.00.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $402.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $484.00.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $156.00 price target on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has $17.50 target price on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $415.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $430.00.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $83.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

