Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Holdings Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Essent Group by 982.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 363,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,172,000 after buying an additional 329,568 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essent Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ESNT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Essent Group stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $51.72. 293,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,638. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

