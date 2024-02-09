Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.680-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.760-15.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.41.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ESS remained flat at $229.34 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.21 and its 200-day moving average is $229.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,588,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $18,243,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.