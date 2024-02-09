Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.27. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.760-15.300 EPS.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ESS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,384. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ESS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

