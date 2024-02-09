Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.35.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $140.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 108.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.65. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $262.81.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,137.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 367,503 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.