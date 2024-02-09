Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EL opened at $140.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.29, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.65. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $262.81.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,137.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 367,503 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

