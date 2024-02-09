Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $3.82 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $26.23 or 0.00055539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and approximately $277.01 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,235.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00149475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.90 or 0.00531171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00257819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.00167791 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,466,279 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

