Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $101.09 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.63.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 85.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

