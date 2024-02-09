Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair downgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

EVBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Everbridge from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $28.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $373,135 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Everbridge by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

