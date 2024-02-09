Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.60 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Everbridge from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everbridge

Everbridge Stock Performance

Everbridge stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $373,135. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 68.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.