Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Everbridge from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $28.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. Everbridge has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $373,135 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

