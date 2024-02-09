Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $28.60 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Everbridge has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.55.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $373,135 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,568,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $22,179,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 10,789.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 546,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $11,476,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

