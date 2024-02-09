Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Exelon Stock Down 1.0 %

Exelon stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.46 and a one year high of $43.71.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.