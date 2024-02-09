Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $159.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.15 and its 200-day moving average is $123.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $334,632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

