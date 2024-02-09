Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.87.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $28.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,239,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,356. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

