Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $159.47, but opened at $130.61. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Expedia Group shares last traded at $128.77, with a volume of 6,090,462 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EXPE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.35.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $334,632,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 19.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.