Experian (LON:EXPN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,383.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,383 ($42.41) and last traded at GBX 3,333 ($41.78), with a volume of 207974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,338 ($41.85).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($30.71) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.38) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.10) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,057.50 ($38.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,793.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,175.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,906.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.02), for a total value of £7,219,218.72 ($9,050,042.27). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

