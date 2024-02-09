Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Up 4.9%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 90,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 497,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Exscientia Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 593.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Exscientia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Exscientia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

See Also

