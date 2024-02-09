Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $104.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

