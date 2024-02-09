Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 32,605 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Thursday, January 4th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44.

On Thursday, November 9th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $88,500.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.73. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cytokinetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.