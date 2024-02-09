Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 293,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 295,832 shares.The stock last traded at $38.72 and had previously closed at $38.71.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.