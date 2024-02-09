Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FNF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

