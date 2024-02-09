Financial Analysis: Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agent Information Software and NerdWallet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NerdWallet $538.90 million 2.17 -$10.20 million ($0.01) -1,537.46

Analyst Ratings

Agent Information Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NerdWallet.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agent Information Software and NerdWallet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A NerdWallet 0 2 4 0 2.67

NerdWallet has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given NerdWallet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Volatility and Risk

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A NerdWallet -0.10% -0.17% -0.14%

Summary

NerdWallet beats Agent Information Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. NerdWallet, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

